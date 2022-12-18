Exciting Twists and Turns on Zee Telugu Serials

Zee Telugu has always provided its viewers with exciting, well-crafted shows as well as movies. Coming up with innovative story ideas and exciting twists in its fiction shows, the channel has always raised the bar amongst its audience since its inception. In the coming week as well, Zee Telugu has several intriguing twists coming up in its popular fiction shows that will surely keep the viewers at the edge of their seats...

Kalyana Vaibhogam

While last week’s episodes of Kalyana Vaibhogam saw some exciting twists and turns, in the upcoming episodes of the daily soap, viewers will see how Divya is in a major dilemma. Though she wants to fight the case for Bhuvana, she doesn’t have a lot of resources at her disposal. However, she promises to save up and fight the case for her, while supporting her at all costs. She succeeds as well, but as Divya begins to argue for Bhuvana in the court, it will be interesting to watch if the court proceedings turn in favour of Bhuvana or not.

Radhamma Kuthuru

In an interesting twist in the tale, this week, viewers of Radhamma Kuthuru will find out how Shruthi is planning to become an MLA. However, when Akshara gets to know about this, the latter pits Rama Rao against her. On the other hand, Bhupathi tells Bujji that Akshara fooled her by dressing up like her father. Unaware of the truth, Bujji tries to get Akshara and Aravind married. But will she be successful? Looking at the ongoing drama, there is no doubt that the upcoming episodes will provide you with your daily dose of entertainment that you don’t want to miss!

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

In last week’s episodes, viewers saw how Chaitra tried to pit Pruthvi and Smiley against each other by making the latter believe that Pruthvi is cheating on her. The show will now take a compelling turn in the upcoming episodes as Mahi finds out about Nagavalli and Pruthvi. However, what will shock viewers even more is the revelation about Chaitra going missing and Mahi being forced to marry Pruthvi. With so many things happening at the same time, will Chaitra be traced? And what will happen with Mahi? Watch the upcoming episodes to find out more…

Ammayigaru

In the next few episodes, viewers will witness how the entire family is gearing up to make Roopa’s birthday for her. But shockingly, she will find out how the family was also trying to get her engaged. Though she gets furious at Raju, the engagement gets stalled because of Vijayambika’s plan. What will follow next will surely blow your mind and give you more reasons to enjoy and smile while watching your favourite daily soap…