London: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has started a “new beginning” with actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He announced the relationship with the Bollywood actor on his official Twitter account on Thursday. Their fans are wondering if the two were married as 56-year-old Lalit Modi called Ms Sen his “better-half”.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Lalit Modi tweeted.

However,in the subsequent tweet, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, clarified that the two are 'just dating'.

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he wrote.

It may be recalled here Lalit Modi had left India in 2010 after investigations into tax evasion and money laundering. He is currently living in London. He was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen made her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Dastak’ in 1996. She has done some memorable films like Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Main Hoon Na and No Problem. The 46-year-old actor has two daughters - Alisah and Renee.

