Evict These Contestants and Book Them Oyo: BB Tamil Viewers to Vijay TV

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant Asal Kolaar, also known as Asal, is the most trolled contestant on social media platforms for inappropriate behaviour with housemates. He is often seen getting physical with female contestants by touching.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers have been observing Asal since day one of the show. They say that he is flirting with all the female contestants and touching them inappropriately. There are many videos posted by viewers on social media of Asal's misbehavior with female contestants. Asal tried to form romantic relationships with Janany, Dhanalakshmi, and Queency, but they did not encourage him.

In the past few episodes, after Asal flirted with all the contestants, he finally seems to have found love in the BB Tamil 6 house. Yes, we are talking about Asal and the Singaporean model Nivashini. Don't you think their bond is getting closer by the day?

Netizens say that Nivashini has fallen for Asal and she is seen spending more time with him instead of playing the task. There are many videos of Asal and Nivashini getting cozy in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house.

Check out the video

#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6#Asal today’s quota



I think she is told something then he removed his hand

V.. tv cut the audio, as usual doing pic.twitter.com/16DpuYXqYz — BIGGBOSS VIDEOS (@BIGGBOSS_VIDEOS) October 25, 2022

what the hell am I watching here? yendaaa.. normal friends camera munnadi ipdiya behave pannuvanga? Cringe ah panringa da... idhuku support vera... friendship aam🤦🏻‍♂️😭#BiggBossTamil6 #Niva #Asal pic.twitter.com/OBqtimxB0p — Sam (@SamRichieee) October 26, 2022

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers have lashed out at the show producers and Vijay TV for failing to address Asal's behaviour in the weekend episodes. They have tagged Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host Kamal Haasan and requested him to school Asal over his behaviour.

A section of the audience feel that the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers are not speaking about it because of TRP ratings. However, Asal Kolaar is in this week's nomination list and he is in the bottom position with the least voting percentage.

Let us see if Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers will eliminate Asal or save him for the channel's TRPs.