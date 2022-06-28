Everything You Want to Know About BTS J-Hope Solo Album Jack in The Box

J-Hope recently announced his solo comeback with his first full album, "Jack In The Box," on July 15, and the promotion for it has been incredible! The first teasers showed a more sunny and colourful side, which is what he is known for. But his last teaser images for the pre-release track ‘More’ had a more sinister and dark take

J-Hope recently announced his solo comeback with his first full album, "Jack In The Box," on July 15, and the promotion for it has been incredible! The first teasers showed a more sunny and colourful side, which is what he is known for. But his last teaser images for the pre-release track ‘More’ had a more sinister and dark take on it—with the smudged makeup, silhouettes, the dark look, and the shaky vintage pictures. on it—with the smudged makeup, silhouettes, the dark look, and the shaky vintage pictures.

But what is the concept behind the track ‘More’?

Recently, in an interview with Weverse, he said, "I wanted to look back on things, like how I’ve lived and the kind of emotional shadow my hidden side casts, and you’ll understand when these songs come out later, but if I was going to discuss these things, I couldn’t always be light about it." That’s why I edged a little closer to a darker place, which I think allowed me to open up about my life story completely.

He has already said that the album represents his aspirations to break the mould and grow further. Fans are waiting to explore the Hobi world as a soloist and are so excited to see what comes next.

