Even Sudeep Will Agree Vaishnavi Strongest Contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8: BBK Viewers

Super Sunday with Sudeep was quite interesting last night. Contestants get set for an elimination round and also for a heart-to-heart conversation with host Kichcha Sudeep.

Kichcha Sudeep asked contestants a question in the yes or no round. He asked them if Vaishnavi was playing her individual game in the Bigg Boss house, and a majority of the contestants answered in the affirmative. So Vaishnavi fans were thrilled to hear this. Now, BBK viewers are tweeting that Vaishnavi is the strongest contestant. Vaishnavi fans say that after all contestants have agreed, even Sudeep knows that Vaishnavi is the strongest contestant who's doing it all on her own without any help from anyone.

It is known that Manju-DS, Aravind-DU, Pooja-Nidhi, Chakravarthi-Sambargi..all these contestants have been sailing together in the game ever since they entered the house. However, Vaishnavi is an exception to this rule. Even though she connected to Manju last week as a sister, the bond did not grow beyond the kurchi task.

One other contestant is surely Shamanth Bro Gowda. He is in his own world and stayed away from any controversies all along. He has a considerable fan following too on social media.

Do you have to add anything, dear readers? Let us know in the comments.