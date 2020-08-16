Even Celebrities Can't Hide Their Love For Dhoni

Sachin in 90's became the God of Cricket for Indians and he still gets such respect from his peers, young cricketers and entire Nation. Cricketing World calls him one of the Greatest in the Game, ever.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni dreamt about playing for India some day but he never would have imagined that he will turn into an iconic image of Cricket for millions in India and even around the world.

His name doesn't just represents a good cricketer but it is an emotion and a symbol of trust. Dhoni built his image around his calm nature and unpredictability. You cannot guess his next move and even in retirement, he did the same.

He just turned up one day and said, "That's it, consider me Retired!" Hence, even celebrities are unable to keep it to themselves but wish the man all the best for the future and share what he means to them.

Mahesh Babu shared that he was in tears when India won the 2011 World Cup and for him, the image of Dhoni hitting the last ball six to win the cup will be a memory of a life time. He also shared that he was at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai that day, in the crowd. He thanked Dhoni for all the memories.

SS Thaman, Anil Ravipudi and many cricket lovers among the Telugu Cinema Celebrities also shared their love towards the man. Dhoni's calmness in tough and high pressure situations will remain lessons for everyone who observed him playing cricket forever and that will be a reference point for them to face anything without fear! Thank you MS Dhoni for that.