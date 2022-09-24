Ethereal Preview Pictures of BTS V From Vogue Korea Cover

Ever since Vogue Korea released the October cover photos of BTS V, Taehyung is trending on social media.

BTS Taehyung also took to social media to share some Behind The Scenes pics from the Vogue Korea Shoot.

This is another eye-feast for the BTS ARMY. Vogue Korea magazine has announced it will feature Kim Yeontan, the pet dog of Kim Taehyung. And BTS AMRY is excited to see them back in the same frame once again.

Besides sharing teasers, they also revealed the full release schedule. As per the schedule, a film was set to drop on September 22 KST, capping off the weeks-long build-up.

Dropping the visuals from the magazine's photoshoot, BTS V fans had a feast in the morning and captioned it “V is just one of myself, and one of many personas that I have,” Vogue Korea showered the singer with praise. Calling him an era-defining star and a genre in itself, the renowned fashion magazine portrayed him from their perspective.

