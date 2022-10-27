Equations Between Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Change

Bigg Boss 16: The equations between the contestants in the house have changed after nominations. After the nomination task, Bigg Boss 16 contestants got to see the true faces of their housemates. The most trolled group in the BB16 house, Nimrit and co, was split over nomination issues.

Nimrit and Gautam got into an ugly argument after nominations. Nimrit was concerned that Gautam never stood by her or supported her in any situation. Going by the recent episode, Nimrit is avoiding Soundarya and Gautam's company and she is seen hanging out with Abdu and Sajid Khan.

Shalin intimates to Soundarya and Gautam that Nimrit is avoiding them intentionally and Soundarya tells Shalin that she and Gautam are part of Nimrit's game plan. On the other hand, Nimrit tells Sajid Khan that she is not talking to Gautam and mentions, "According to the dynamic, things have changed." This statement by Nimrit has increased the curiosity of Bigg Bos 16 viewers.

Check out the promo

It is worth mentioning here that, Nimrit and Gautam's fight will give Bigg Boss 16 high TRP ratings this week. Meanwhile, Nimrit and Abdu's bond is getting stronger and viewers are being entertained by Abdu and Nimrit's love drama.

In the upcoming episode, BB16 makers will assign the hostel task to male and female contestants. So are you ready to witness extra fun from BB16 contestants?

Check out the promo:

