Sridevi's daughter and Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the B-town. She is just a film old but the 'Dhadak' girl has an immense fan following. Janhvi Kapoor is a darling of social media and she stays super active on social media. She posts her gorgeous pictures and makes fans go gaga over her.

Janhvi posted a picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it as, "Here's looking at you, kid." The 23-year-old actress looked cool in a closeup photo with her tresses loose and sans makeup. Janhvi has always reminded us of her late mother, Sridevi. She has a very striking features and stuns all with her beautiful dance moves. The post was liked by many and Manish Malhotra, the famous fashion designer also reacted to the post.

But what grabbed everyone's attention is Janhvi Kapoor's epic reply to her friend and filmmaker Rajkumar Santhoshi's daughter Tanisha. She asked Janhvi, "Who's kid???? You wanna have a kid?????" and to everyone's surprise the 'Dhadak' actress said "Yes". Here is the post.

Janhvi Kapoor is spending her quality time with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Kushi Kapoor during this lockdown period. It is all known knowledge that three of house helps from Boney's Kapoor's residence have tested positive for COVID-19. Boney Kapoor also released a statement that reads, “Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh.”

On the career front, Janhvi will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic film by Sharan Sharma. She is also having Roohi Afzana, a horror movie along with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. One more film to add to Janhvi's account is Takht, a period film by Karan Johar.