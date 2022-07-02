Enugu Movie Review

Starring: Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Ammu Abhirami, KGF Ramachandra Raju, and others

Director: Hari

Producer: CH Satish Kumar

Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar

Cinematography : S.Gopinath

Editor : Anthony

Arjun Vijay’s latest outing Enugu is receiving positive response from all quarters. The film was directed by Hari. If you are planning to watch the film this weekend, here we go :

Plot: Ravi (Arun Vijay) is the youngest son in the PRV family. His step brothers(Samuthirakani, Bose Venkat, and Sanjeev gives lot of preference to caste. Unfortunately, PRV and Samudram’s family, Samudram’s (Aadukalam Jayabalan) son Bachi (KGF Ramachandra) gets killed in an accident . Bachi’s twin brother Lingam (KGF Ramachandra) and his father Samudram decide to kill everyone in the PRV family. Will Lingam be able to kill anyone in the PRV family. How Ravi saves his family from Lingam forms the story.

Performance: Arun Vijay is a big asset to the film. He carries the whole film on his shoulder and gives fantastic performances in the film be it dialogue deliverance or emotional scenes. Priya Bhavani Shankar looks super cute in the film. Priya and Arjun’s on screen chemistry is a delight to watch. The remaining cast and crew do a fine job in the film.

Plus Points:

Arun Vijay, Priya performance

Comedy scenes

Thumbs Points:

It would have been nice if they trimmed a few scenes in the second half.

Verdict :

It's a pakka commercial film. It's a one man show by Vijay.