HYDERABAD: Superstar Rajinikanth mesmerises people with his stupendous acting skills and he stunned all and sundry with his fabulous performance in the film, Enthiran. A science fiction action film written and directed by Shankar created a history. The story revolves around the struggle of a scientist to control his creation, Chitti.

The movie, Enthiran turned out as a blockbuster. Director Shankar worked on Enthiran for over two years and the movie released in 2010. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa acted in the lead roles. Rajinikanth appeared in two roles as a scientist and a robot in the grand celluloid. The film got dubbed in Hindi and Telugu. The movie was produced by Kalanithi Maran and was made on a huge budget. The film won two National Film Fare Awards, three Film Fare awards and many other awards.

Rajinikanth is one of the stars who work hard and never speaks about his efforts. Cinematographer Richard M Nathan took to his micro-blogging site to share a throwback picture of Enthiran. He shared a photo of Rajinikanth and captioned it as, "This was a photoshoot I did for Enthiran in 2008. People thought it was CGI, it's not. Thalaivar was pained for the shoot. Check the unreleased second photo." Here is the post.

Ppl thot it was CGI, it's not. Thalaivar was pained for the shoot. Check the unreleased second photo. @shankarshanmugh #throwback #alwaysthalaivar #superstar pic.twitter.com/UNkyNCNNIc — Richard M Nathan (@Richardmnathan) June 24, 2020

Enthiran was the first Tamil film to be released at the Colosseum kino, a Norwegian theatre complex in Oslo. The movie was screened at the 21st Bath Film Festival, held in the United Kingdom in 2011 and also at the 24th Tokyo International Film Festival, where it won a special award under the section "Winds of Asia-Middle East".