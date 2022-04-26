Enjoy Labour Day Holiday on May 1 With Thala Ajith's Valimai

Chennai, 25th April 2022: After presenting some exciting world television premieres, Zee Tamil has planned to make your Sunday even more exciting this weekend. In fact, the channel has given its own twist to Labor Day, celebrating Valimai Day on 1st May and airing the world television premiere of the popular family entertainerstarring Ajith Kumar at 6.3o pm. Valimai, which means strength, is synonymous with the working community, so what’s better than celebrating Labor Day with a film that they’ll relate with!

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai will kick off this special holiday with a bang. Starring Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in lead roles,the movie revolves around ACP Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a police officer whogoes to any extent to keep the city safe. Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Karthikeya Gummakonda), on the other hand, wants to ruin the lives of all theunemployed youngsters. With a spike in the crime rate due to the nefarious activities of Naren’s motorcycle gang, it is up to Arjun to restore law and order.With several twists and turns in the tale, viewers will surely be at the edge of their seats while watching the movie.

That’s not all, Zee Tamil will also air a May-Day special Pattimandram, a traditional debate show moderated by Suki Sivam on the topic of ‘Today’s need is it Hard Work or Smart Work?’, at 11am, followed by a special Tamizha Tamizha episode at 12 Noon with front line workers and Super Queen special, where we will see 8 Super Queensvolunteering along with a few social workers, at 4.30 pm.

So, get ready for an entertainingSunday as Zee Tamil airs some exciting shows throughout the day on 1st May