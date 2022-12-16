Emotionless, Bland Personal Vengeance AVATAR 2022 Version

By Satya Pamula

When Jakes Sully cared and fought with amputated limbs for the planet, Nature, and for Planet Pandora audience clapped and clapped making it the highest grosser in world film history with close to $2.9 billion !!

The strong emotional bonding between nature and its living things which was showcased in his inimitable style by James Cameron in 2009 Avatar is missing in the 2022 version!! What we see is a non-existent storyline that was dragged to 3 hours with a lot of gloss!!

Avatar – The way of Water was just reduced to a personal enmity between Jakes Sully and Colonel Miles Quaritch. What a fall! The hero character was reduced to pits when he leaves Planet Pandora just to save his family from sky people! What is worse it's till the last reel Hero advises water people to leave their homes from invading sky people without fighting! What happened to his heroics which got together all the arrow and bow warriors of Pandora planet as in 2009 Avatar is baffling!!

If not for some stunning visuals, Avatar of 2002 gives a big yawning experience for the audience.

A true WATER DOWN dispassionate story by James Cameron!!

