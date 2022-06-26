Emotional action entertainer 'Enugu' awarded clean U/A certificate

*Arun Vijay-starrer gears up for theatrical release on July 1*

Vigneswara Entertainments and Drumsticks Production House, and presenter Smt. Jaganmohini, have come together to release 'Enugu'. The action-drama stars Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, 'KGF' Ramachandra Raju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and others. It is directed by action director Hari, who has made back-to-back hits with 'Singham' series'. Known for making the best action films, Hari has now made an emotional family entertainer in the form of 'Enugu'. The movie has been awarded a clean U/A by the CBFC. And the makers have confirmed its theatrical release date.

'Enugu' will be released in theatres on July 1.

Speaking about the movie, the producers today said, "Director Hari has made hits like 'Singham' movies and 'Poojai' in the past. We have always wanted to bring his films to the Telugu audience. His films raise societal issues in a commercial film space. We are confident that 'Enugu' is going to be a big hit in Telugu like Hari's previous movies. 'Enugu', for which GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, will be released simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil. We are confident of attracting the family audience to theatres. Everyone is going to feel happy after watching this movie."

Director Hari said, "This is my 16th movie and is rich in terms of content. 'Enugu' is a commercial and emotional action film that deserves to be watched with your family. We have tried to depict relevant social issues in the entertainment format. I hope the Telugu audience embrace 'Enugu' the way my previous movies were lapped up."

Cast:

Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Ammu Abirami, Ramachandra Raju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Aadukalam Jayapalan, Imman Annachi, Bose Venkat, Rajesh, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, Sanjeev Venkat, Pugazh, and others.

Crew:

Story, screenplay, dialogues, direction: Hari; Production: Vigneswara Entertainments, Drumsticks Production House; Producers: Ch Satish Kumar, Vedikakaran Patti, S Shaktivel; Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar; Cinematographer: Gopinath; Art Direction: Michael (BFA); Editor: Anthony; Lyrics, stunts: Anl Arasu; Co-Director: N John Albert; Choreographer: Baba Bhaskar, Dhina; DI, VFX, Sound Design: Knack Studios; Sound Mixing: T Udhaya Kumar; Chief Makeup Artist: Muniyaraj; Costumer: Rangasamy; Stills: Saravanan; Costume Designer: Nivetha Joseph, Geetu: PRO: Naidu-Phani (Beyond Media)