EmojiGIF Challenge Goes Viral on Moj Ahead of World Emoji Day; Garners 20 BILLION VIDEO PLAYS

It is safe to say that today's Gen Z vocabulary is totally based on Emojis! Emojis have evolved from a passing trend to an essential means of expressing emotion in recent years. Moj, India’s number one short video app, has established its leadership in the market with back-to-back successful lens-relate trends. Ahead of World Emoji Day, one of the challenges #EmojiGIF on the Moj app - has gone viral and earned immense popularity, along with Kiran Kamath's ' Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 Remix.' The #EmojiGIF challenge on Moj generated over 2.08 million user-generated content in less than two weeks, resulting in around 20 billion video plays. As a result of the #EmojiGIF Challenge's

virality, ' Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 Remix' ascended to the top of Moj's hot list of songs.

Short video platforms like Moj have reinvented music trends with interactive lenses that can become viral in hours. In the recent past, interactive lenses such as Match Moji, Mouthswap, Moji challenge, and Chand Baaliyan on Moj have garnered approx 250K+ UGCs individually. Content creators respond to emoji challenges by lip-syncing and dancing to groovy tunes, which are then duplicated by active users, giving rise to new social media trends. However, the essential aspect of these challenges is the captivating lens and foot-tapping soundtrack that serve as a framework for creating video content.

Moj has taken the entertainment industry by storm with its ability to create virality through its original trends that have helped the artists to take their content to newer heights by reaching out to millions of audiences across India creatively. Audiences don’t just watch these trends but also engage with them by creating moves with their own twist, drawing more viewers, and multiplying the reach. If one hasn’t participated in the #EmojiGIF challenge on Moj till now, here’s a World Emoji Day reminder to appreciate the Gen Z lingo filled with joy and emotions.