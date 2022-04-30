Embark On An Intriguing Journey Of Two Starkly Distinct Personalities as Zee Telugu Launches Devathalara Deevinchandi On 2nd May

After presenting a heartwarming journey of a mother and daughter with Kalyanaman Kamaneeyam, Zee Telugu is all set to keep you glued to your TV sets as it presents yet another intriguing fiction offering - Devathalara Deevinchandi. Featuring Chaitra Sakkari as Srivalli, Yashwanth as Samrat and Nirosha as Bhavani, the show will take you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions as it showcases a family drama that revolves around the unusual union of a humble girl, Srivalli, and an egoistic man – Samrat. Premiering on 2nd May, Devathalara Deevinchandi will air every Monday to Saturday at 6.30 pm only on Zee Telugu.

Srivalli is a simple girl who is full of life and energy, so positive in her outlook that she tries to find the good aspect in everything that happens in life. In fact, even after being considered unlucky by her family, she wishes to marry a charming yet understanding man who shares her personality traits. In a twist of fate, she meets Samrat, who she feels is her knight in shining armour. Though she falls in love with him, she quickly realizes that he is an egoist and a chauvinist who doesn’t respect women. In fact, even his mother - Bhavani fears her son a lot. However, it is this unusual union of two starkly different personalities that is bound to create conflict and drama and it will be interesting to see what happens as they decide to get married!

Yesteryear star Nirosha, who has worked on more than 100 projects across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada Film and TV industries, is also making her comeback to Telugu serials after many years with Devathalara Deevinchandi. She will be playing the role of Bhavani, a remarkably simple woman, who fears her son. Her character has several layers, but it will be her performance that will surely impress one and all.

While Devathalara Deevinchandi is sure to catch everyone’s attention from 2nd May, Zee Telugu is also set to realign its fiction property time slots in order to fulfil its audience’s viewing preferences. Krishna Tulasi, which used to air at 6.30 pm, will now shift to the 12 pm slot from 2nd May onwards.

Talking about the new show’s launch as well as the changes to its time slots, Anuradha Gudur, Chief Content Officer - Telugu, reveals, “We, at Zee Telugu, always aim at keeping our audience’s wishes at the forefront. To keep our viewers entertained, we’re launching an intriguing fiction show - Devathalara Deevinchandi, on 2nd May.

The show will not only entertain the audience with its unconventional family drama revolving around two distinct personalities, but also keep them hooked with several dramatic; emotional highs in its tale & Witness Srivalli, Samrat, and Bhavani’s family drama as Devathalara Deevinchandi premieres on the 2nd May and airs every Monday - Saturday at 6.30 pm, only on Zee Telugu.