Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account After Swastika Post

Rapper Kanye West's official Twitter account was suspended once again for violating the social media platform's rules. According to media reports, Kanye was blocked from sharing tweets after he posted a mock-up of an image that featured the Nazi Swastika inside of a Star of David. The tweet has now been deleted by the platform with Musk replying to the tweet saying, "This is not (okay)."

In his latest tweet late on Thursday, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."The rapper was officially back on Twitter on November 21 after being suspended for nearly two months.

Also, the suspension comes after a chaotic past week which had seen the rapper appear on a series of podcasts and interviews to clear the air over his anti-Semitic comments earlier in the year.

He once again sparked a controversy as he went a step ahead and openly heaped praises on Hitler. In what could be termed as an unlikely and bizarre statement, Kanye said that he sees good things in Hitler, as per New York Post. According to New York Post, Kanye appeared for an interview with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday wearing a black hood that covered his face. "I see good things about Hitler also," said Kanye during the interview.

"Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," he added.

In the last two months, Kanye has received a lot of flak due to his anti-Semitic rhetoric, which has cost him lucrative partnerships with companies like Adidas and Gap.

Adidas severed ties with Kanye last month after the rapper went on an anti-Semitic Twitter rant. Gap, another corporate partner who sold Kanye's clothing line, also dropped him following his incendiary remarks.

Courtesy FPJ