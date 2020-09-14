Eliminated Surya Kiran Exits In Style: Check This Out

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started a week ago and finally, the contestants of the house are getting to know each other. Last night, the first elimination took place. If you are a regular follower of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, then you would know who got eliminated. He is none other than Surya Kiran and his elimination came as a huge surprise to his fellow mates. He is the second contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house.

During his one week of the journey in Bigg Boss, he earned a negative image in the house. But, the director won the hearts after his elimination. He gave a wonderful positive analysis of housemates. It just seemed, his best show came a bit too late, after his exit. Surya Kiran compared every housemate to an animal and suggested some points to them.

Gangavva: Surya Kiran compared Gangavva to an ant, that it can carry 30 times more than its own weight. He further added that she has the power to overcome hurdles in her life and can handle any type of situation.

Dethadi Harika: He compared Harika to a snake and asked her not to spit venom on anyone. Nagarjuna supported Harika and said that he loves snakes. 'When Nag showed the Cobra tattoo on his hand and said snakes are not bad as such, Surya Kiran quickly clarified that he compared Harika to snake in sharpness, giving a positive spin to it.'

Amma Rajasekhar: Surya Kiran likening Amma Rajasekhar to Lion. He said that the lion is right now behaving like a monkey, trying to create fun and is entertaining everyone. But he needs to behave like a lion.

Devi Nagavalli: She has become the centre of attraction in the reality show. He compared her to an animal crocodile. He further added that crocodiles can adjust anywhere and it can live both on water as well as on land. She is also just like a crocodile, it won't harm anyone, if any tries to harm, it won't leave them.

Lasya: Surya Kiran compared Lasya to a donkey and he continued by telling that she has to manage all the burden of the house, as she is the captain.

Noel: Ever since he entered the house, he is playing the game brilliantly. Surya Kiran who was with him for one week, observed it and compared him to an animal fox. He said that he is as clever as a fox.

Jordaar Sujatha: Surya Kiran said that she is the most trustworthy person in the house just like a dog.

Before leaving the house, Surya Kiran has dropped 'Bigg Bomb' on Devi which means she will be getting a day off from household chores. Show lovers are praising Surya Kiran's analysis on twitter. Take a look at the tweets

I really loved #SuryaKiran today.... Awesome asalu.... He's given every one a different animal...but spoke very positively about every animal That shows the command,talent and knowledge he's got❤👏🏻👏🏻 Inka undi unte bavundedhi,Ha #Sujatha poina bavundu🤢#BiggBossTelugu4 — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) September 13, 2020

Masth cheppadu kada okkokka animal gurinchi..actually negative ga untay anukune animals gurinchi kuda masthw cheppadu...ante #Harika pamu anesariki....papa nenu antha villian ha anukundi 🤣🤣#SuryaKiran#BiggBossTelugu4https://t.co/FLuq4kjFWQ — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) September 13, 2020

Yes bro asalu emaina explanation ichada stage meedha madd #SuryaKiran 💥💥 #BiggBossTelugu4https://t.co/FLuq4kjFWQ — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) September 13, 2020