Eliminated Contestant Vinod Earnings From Bigg Boss Kannada 9 

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting a massive response from the audience, and the high drama between the contestants are entertaining the audience. BBK9 viewers are enjoying the twists and thrilling tasks assigned by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is approaching its grand finale in a few weeks, and contestants are competing head-to-head. The contestants who are left for the BBK9 grand finale race are Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Kavyashree Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, Rupesh Rajanna, Rupesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Anupama Gowda, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga. However, Vinod Gobbra is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the BBK9 glasshouse. Vinod G entered the audience with his comedy timing in the house and entertained the viewers.

Many rumors have circulated on social media about Vinod G's remuneration from the show. The reports say that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 and Colors Kannada channel paid Vinod G around Rs 3 lakh per week. So Vinod's total earnings from the show are estimated to be around Rs 27 lakhs. Anyway, the reports are not officially confirmed.