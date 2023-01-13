Eliminated Contestant Sreejita De Earnings From BB16

Sreejita De, who entered Bigg Boss 16 via wild card entry after her elimination in the first week has been eliminated again in the 15th-week. After Sreejita De entered Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card, she became the talk of the town because of her controversial discussion with Soundarya about Tina Datta’s love life.

Tina Datta and Soundarya have major issues in the house, but they are never seen getting into any fights. Sreejita and Tina's rift began a year ago and continues even now. Sreejita gave her best to the show's TRPs with her drama and fights.

After Sreejita’s elimination, Bigg Boss 16 viewers have been wanting to know how much Colors paid Sreejita for her second innings in the BB16 house.

According to social media reports, the BB16 makers may have paid Sreejita approximately Rs 4-5 lakh per week. They say that BB16 makers continued the same deal for her wild card entry too. However, there is no official statement from the actress yet about her total earnings from the show.