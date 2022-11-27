Eliminated Contestant Robert Master Earnings From Bigg Boss 6 Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 host Kamal Hasaan has praised Azeem and Vikraman for their unique augment as lawyers in the BB court drama task. The host schooled Dhanalakshmi, pointing out her emotional outburst over the captaincy task and claiming that 54 cameras prove Myna Nandhini won the task. Meanwhile, he said contestants to not play any safe game that can affect their game strategy by faking their characters. Anyway, the show has completed its seven weeks and entered into the eighth week with lots of changes in the house and equations between the contestants. Talking about seventh-week elimination the contestants who got nominated are Amudhavanan, Robert, Dhanalakshmi, Manikanta, Azeem, and Ram.

According to the voting results of the unofficial Bigg Boss S Tamil 6, the safe zone contestants are Dhanalakshmi, Manikanta, Azeem, and Ram. Amudhavanan and Robert are in the danger zone. However, Robert has been evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil house for season 6. Following the elimination rumors, viewers are curious to learn how much Robert earned from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. The reports say that Bigg Boss Tamil a paid Robert around Rs 3 lakh per week. So Robert's total earnings from the show are estimated to be around Rs 21 lakhs. Anyway, the reports are not officially confirmed.