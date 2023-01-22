Eliminated Contestant Myna Earnings From Bigg Boss 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants and viewers are set for the grand finale. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 grand finale will air tonight at 7 p.m. Kamala Hasaan will be hosting the finale, and eliminated contestants will perform on the finale stage. Well, Amudhavanan walked out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house by taking the cash prize offered by Bigg Boss. In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss announced mid-week elimination for the finale. Yes, as expected, Myna Nandini is the fourth contestant to get an eviction pass from the show. Nandini impressed the audience with her performance and behaviour in tasks. Nandini’s journey in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house till the finale was unexpected. Anyway, she doubled her popularity outside of the show. So, do you want to know much Nandini earned from Bigg Boss Tamil season 6? Then check this out. As per the social media reports, Vijay Television paid Nandini around Rs 3 lakh per week. However, there is no official statement from the eliminated contestant about the remuneration.

On the other hand, the top three contestants left in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house are Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman. The viewers are having discussions on the social media platform about the winner and runner-up of the show. The majority of the audience says that Azeem or Vikraman may bag the trophy. Meanwhile, Shivin has a chance to finish as the show's second runner-up. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.