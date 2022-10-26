Eliminated Contestant Manya Singh Earnings From Bigg Boss 16

After Bigg Boss 16 makers declared no elimination in the weekend episode, Manya Singh faced mid-week eviction process. Manya Singh is the second contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Manya Singh's elimination was unexpected by the Bigg Boss 16 viewers. Manya Singh was in the headlines at the beginning of the show for her controversial statement against TV actress Sreejita De.

BB16 contestants who were on the nomination list last week are Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Kahan, and Manya Singh. Shalin and Sumbul got the maximum votes and Manya Singh was in the bottom position with the least number of votes. After her elimination, Manya Singh stated in an interview that she was mentally prepared for elimination because she believed that the contestants who were in the nomination with her were well-known faces on popular TV serials. Further, Manya Singh said she would like to re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card entrant.

According to the sources, Bigg Boss 16 makers Colors TV may have paid former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh around Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh per week for her reality show stint. The total earnings of Manya Singh from the Bigg Boss 16 show are estimated to be between Rs 9 to 10 lakh for three weeks.

Even though Manya Singh did not give much content to the show, her fight with Sreejita De brought her fame on the small screen. It is worth mentioning here that Manya Singh creates negative thoughts about TV shows. Netizens predict that Manya Singh's fame has plunged after her participation in Bigg Boss 16. What do you think? Comment below. Follow Sakhi Post for more updates.