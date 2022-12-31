Eliminated Contestant Manikanta Rajesh Earnings From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

The popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss 6 has completed 12 weeks. Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, ADK, Amudhavanan, Manikanta, Shivin, and Vikraman were nominated in the 12th week of nominations. Azeem, ADK, Kathirravan, and Nandhini were in the safe zone. Amudhavanan, Manikanta, and Shivin were in the danger zone.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil Voting results, Manikanta is eliminated this week from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Though Manikanta performed well in all tasks and gave his best in the house, he got eliminated. If you follow Bigg Boss Tamil, one can easily say that Manikanta is one of the contestants who had fewer fights with other housemates. He was the entertainer in the house. A section of the audience said that it was an unfair elimination and trolling BB makers.

Speaking of Manikanta's earnings, he received a large sum from Bigg Boss. Manikanta's weekly salary will range between 2.5 and 3 lakhs. For 12 weeks, he could earn between 30 and 36 lakhs.

