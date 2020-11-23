Eliminated Contestant Lasya Predicts Bigg Boss 4 Winner, Runner Up

The small screen audiences are eagerly waiting to know about the winner of the most prestigious show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. In the 11th week of Bigg Boss show, Lasya Manjunath got evicted from the show. She is one of the most popular stars and was praised by many for her soft nature. She shared a good rapport with Noel Sean, Harika and Abhijeet during her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Many expected that Lasya will be in the finals and she has been one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Lasya, Abhijeet, Monal, Harika, Ariyana Glory and Sohel have been nominated for the 11th-week elimination.While leaving the house, Lasya dropped Bigg Bomb on Abhijeet. Now, there are only seven contestants in the house.

After coming out of the show, Lasya told Nag and viewers that her smile is true and it's not cunning. To this Nagarjuna reacted and said that audiences know about this very well. She further added that Sohel and Abhijeet will be in the top 2 places. Reacting to this, Sohel became emotional and said that he thought himself as one of the weak contestants and now his confidence levels increased. Lasya called Avinash as an entertainer but he takes nominations very seriously. Coming to Monal, Lasya said that she is playing the game well but little confused. She said that Ariyana is bold and suggested her to accept mistakes.

One more interesting news for you my dear readers. According to the sources, Akhil, Ariyana, Monal and Avinash have been nominated for this week's elimination. Let us wait and see who is going to step out of the house this week.