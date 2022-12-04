Eliminated Contestant Kavyashree Gowda Earnings From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Kavyashree Gowda is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from Big Boss Kannada Season 9. Kavyashree gave her best and grabbed the audience attention with her performance and humor in the BBk9 house. It is worth noting that Kavyashree never backed down from a difficult task and always played by the rules. She gave stiff competition to her contenders. Viewers of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 predicted she would be one of the top five contestants in the finale week. Anyway, Kavyashree's elimination was unexpected by the viewers, as there was speculation about Rupesh Rajanna's elimination. After Kavyashree's elimination, there have been several searches about her remuneration from Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. According to the sources, Colors Kannada channel and Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 paid Kavyashree around Rs 3 lakh per week. So Kavyashree's total expected remuneration for ten weeks is around Rs 30 lakh. However, there is no official statement from the actress.

The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 glasshouse are Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, Arun Sagar, Anupama, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, and Prashanth Sambargi. As per the social media analysis, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are highly predicted to be the winner and runner-up of the show.