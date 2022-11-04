Eliminate Prashanth Sambargi, Say BBK9 Viewers

With each passing day, the things in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 glasshouse are getting more interesting, and viewers are taking the contestants' actions and behaviors seriously. Yes, we are talking about Prashanth Sambargi and Roopesh Rajanna's fight in yesterday's task. In yesterday's buzzer task, Prashanth Sambargi and Roopesh Rajanna got into a clash where Prashanth was the one who first pressed the buzzer, but Roopesh Rajanna got into a heated argument. In the argument, Prashanth loosed his tongue by saying to Roopesh Rajanna that " I have sent many activists behind the bar." Now, this controversial statement by Prashanth is making headlines, and Kannada activists are protesting to stop the Bigg Boss show and send Prashanth Sambargi out of the BB9 house. A section of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers asks Colors Kannada channel and BBK9 makers to eliminate Prashanth from the house.

Check out the Kannada Activists Protesting Photos:

It is known that Prashanth Sambargi loses his words in his temper and those statements create controversial content outside the show. This is not the first time, in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Prashanth got into many high dramas, and viewers hated his behavior and the statements he made over his co-contestants. Anyway, it is expected by viewers that Prashanth never leaves the show without being highlighted for some or other issue that makes noise out of the show. However, in the weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep, we will get to know what the BBK9 makers have decided. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.