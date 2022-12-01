Ektaa Kapoor Polluting Minds of People With Objectionable Content: SC

Last month, the Supreme Court came down heavily on producer Ektaa Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX', saying she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ekta Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

She took to her Instagram stories and took a subtle dig at industry colleague Karan Johar and his Netflix anthology titled ‘Lust Stories' which will soon be coming out with its second installment. Without naming Karan, Ektaa wrote on her Instagram stories, "Tum karo toh Lust Stories aur hum kare toh Gandi Baat #Hypocracy."she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country.

Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’ garnered popularity, especially for the story directed by him that featured Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Kiara’s masturbation scene using a vibrator was the talk of the town.

Coming back to Ektaa, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said in the hearing, "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?....on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters."

Kapoor was dragged to court after an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar lodged a complaint alleging that the series 'XXX' (Season 2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

Meanwhile, 'Lust Stories 2' will reportedly release around Valentine’s Day next year. The sequel will have directors Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It will feature actors Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thukar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma among others.

Courtesy: FPJ

Also Read: Stop Promoting Rape Culture You Sickos, Says Urfi Javed