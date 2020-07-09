VIJAYAWADA: Ee Rojullo fame actor Srinivas Mangam's father Venkata Durga Prasad succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Srinivas' father Ram Prasad was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms for the past 20 days and was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada, according to sources.



He was being treated at the hospital. As his health condition deteriorated, he breathed his last at 8:30 pm on Wednesday night.

Several Telugu film industry personalities have condoled the death of Durga Prasad.

Srinivas Mangam popularly known as Sree made his debut in the film " Ee Rojullo", which was directed by Maruti Rao and was released in 2012. He also acted in Pustakam Lo Konni Pageelu Missing, Aravind 2, Love Cycle, Galata, Tamasha, Trivikraman, and Pranavam.

Recently, Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao died of COVID-19.

It is needless to say that the COVID-19 outbreak is showing adverse effects on the Telugu Film Industry. Telugu TV serials actors have also been infected with coronavirus after the resumption of shootings.

TV actors Ravi Krishna, Rajashekhar, Sakshi Shiva, Ravi Krishna and Naa Peru Meenakshi serial actor Navya Swamy are among those who had been infected with the dreaded coronavirus.

