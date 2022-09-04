Is Ed Sheeran Retiring, Check Deets

Is Ed Sheeran Quitting music? Is he never gonna play his guitar again?

The answers to this may be in this article, read on to find out.

..

Ed Sheeran is likely to announce his retirement from music after having 20 years of milestones in the music industry.

In a recent interview, he said, “My next milestone is . . . Coldplay has done 20 years, so I would love to get to 20 years in my career. I feel like that’s an achievable milestone.

“But it’s still quite scary because it’s a long way away. I’m very young in my career compared to someone like U2 or Coldplay, but U2 and Coldplay are two acts I look at avidly.”

He praised Coldplay and U2 for all the milestones they have achieved so far.

However the Perfect song singer once said, he won’t be working on music once he turns a father.

After the birth of his daughter, he returned to the screen and said “I actually convinced myself I was never going to sing or pick up the guitar again. I was like, ‘No. This is it. I quit”

“I asked, what’s more, important for my daughter and my family? Is it being there 110 per cent of the time and not going to London for a day (…) Or is it having a daughter that knows her mum and dad have a great work ethic and really love their jobs?”

Now, it appears Ed Sheeran is half retired and releasing songs once in a while.

