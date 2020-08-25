The death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier each day with new allegations and revelations coming forward.

According to a media report, a drug angle has come to the fore. The Enforcement Directorate have got the details of Rhea Chakraborty's Whatsapp chats which alleges the actress of 'usage and dealing with drugs'.

The ED came across this via Rhea's chats. The report suggested that Rhea's 'role' in the drug cartel is currently under the lens.

Chakraborty, 28, has been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing into Rajput's father's allegations of crores being siphoned from his account.

On Sunday, CBI had questioned Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. They were present at his flat at that night and were questioned for about five hours following which the CBI sleuths took them to the late actor's residence at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput's residence, the official said.

The CBI team on Saturday too accompanied by Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant visited the late actor's house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead. Another CBI team on Saturday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput's body.

A third CBI team had visited the Bandra police station to meet Mumbai Police officials who were investigating Rajput's alleged suicide earlier.