ED Grills Bigg Boss Contestant Tanish For 7 Hours in Tollywood Drugs Case

Tollywood actor Tanish on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the drugs case. ED officials grilled Tanish for around seven hours and questioned his financial transactions.

Tanish was one of the ten Tollywood celebs who have been summoned by the ED. Tanish went to the ED office at around 10.30 AM on Friday and came out of it at 6 PM. On Wednesday, Tarun is scheduled to appear in front of the ED.

According to the reports, the ED questioned Tanish on his relationship with the prime accused in the case, Kelvin. ED has data related to WhatsApp chat between Tanish and Kelvin in 2016-2017. Tanish said that he became close to Kelvin as the latter organized some of the events related to movies. Tanish clarified that they didn't deal with drugs. Tanish submitted bank statements to ED. After the interrogation, he spoke with the media and said that he would extend his full cooperation to ED.

Till now, the ED questioned Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Nandu, Rana Daggubati, and Mumaith Khan.