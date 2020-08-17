Natural Star Nani and Inderganti Mohan krishna helped each other in defining their career paths. Nani was introduced by the director in AsthaChemma and when director needed a big film, Nani gave him chance to make Gentleman.

Both the films became hits. Hence, Nani decided to play a negative role in the director's next, V, even though it marked to be his 25th film. Sudheer Babu is playing the other lead and Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari are playing leading lady roles.

The film had a low buzz before the release and lockdown postponed its release from 25th March in theatres to indefinite period. With low buzz, film would have opened for a decent number than sensational start.

This would have limited the potential for huge box office returns in the first weekend, even with a big holiday. Run of the film would have been dependent on family audience accepting Nani in a thriller film.

Now, with OTT release, producer Dil Raju doesn't have worry about it. Looking at the response on OTT, he can also plan a week or two run in theatres in interiors of the State. He cracked the deal with Amazon Prime Video, regarding the same.

He was able to make his investment back with Rs. 31 crores deal from Amazon and he did sell Hindi Satellite rights before. He is looking to close Telugu Satellite rights too, by going for a censor to fit TV viewing. All-in-all, he got assured profit and complete return on investment. This could have been impossible if movie failed after theatre release.

So, the producer is very happy and other producers, who wanted to release their films only in theatres are now trying to crack better deals for OTT releases, say reports. Uncertainty with theater model and a flexible yet sure shot revenue return scheme with OTT release, are tempting producers like never before.