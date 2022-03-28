Dune Sweeps Oscars 2022, Bags Six Awards

By Shyamal Tulasi

Oscars 2022: The 94th Academy Awards presentation ceremony was held on Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The most awaited awards season come to an end, where most of the films that made it to the Oscar nominations bagged at least one award in one or the other category. However, the movie which bagged the maximum number of awards was the sci-fi movie “Dune,” which won the Oscars in six categories.

Dune was awarded for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. Dune didn't just create history in 2022 by winning more awards at the Oscars, it also got appreciation and praises from many other directors, actors, and even from the critics.

American epic science fiction film ‘Dune: Part One’ Or ‘Dune (2021)’ directed by Denis Villeneuve was also the box office hit with ‘Dune’s collection was one of the highest-grossing films of 2021. According to reports, the American sci-fi film ‘Dune (2021)’ released in American cinemas on 22 Oct 2021, collected $41 million at the domestic box office (America & Canada) on its opening weekend.

The ‘Dune’ has collected $108 million at the domestic box office and $400 million at the worldwide box office after a month of its release. While the budget of ‘Dune’ is said to be around $165 million.

