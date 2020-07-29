Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salman has been roped in to play the lead role in Hanu Raghavapudi’s latest film. The makers of the film have released a poster of the film to treat Dulquer fans on the occasion of his birthday. In the poster, Dulquer is seen as an army man in a silhouette image, wherein two hands joining together clearly hint at a romantic side to it.

If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan was not the first choice for the film. Director Hanu Raghavapudi wrote the script for Nani and narrated it to him. But Nani has reportedly rejected it for reasons best known to him. Before this, Hanu Raghavapudi helmed ‘Padi Padi Leche Manasu’ which turned out to be a big disappointment. Incidentally, Nani is also reeling under pressure as his last movie ‘Gang Leader’ was also rejected by both critics and audiences.

He is awaiting interesting scripts to bounce back from the slump and to once again impress the audiences. Now that Nani has refused Hanu Raghavapudi’s script, will Dulquer Salmaan be able to pull off a story that was written for the ‘Ninnu Kori’ star is what the industry is wondering.

The film, which is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, was announced on Tuesday. Dulquer will be playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in the film.