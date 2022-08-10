Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam Latest Box Office Collections

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Classical Love Story, Sita Ramam is having a dream run at the box office winning hearts of the audience across the globe.

Audience and critics are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The Performances of the lead pair - Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, PS Vinod's stunning visuals, and Swapna Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values combined made the movie a classic that will remain in the hearts of audience forever. This is the only film in recent times which has got excellent reviews as well as blockbuster collections.

The movie took an amazing swift in its collections on Tuesday with the collections being more than any day so far.

The extreme positive word of mouth combined with Public holiday impact worked big time for the film and resulted in a massive number. The movie has reported Fulls in many centers. With Tuesday run, the movie had reached the sensational 33 Crore Gross in just five days after its release.

Along with Multiplexes and A centers, the movie also performed very well in the B and C centers.

Trade experts expect the movie to have an extended run at the box office. There is no stopping for the movie any sooner.

US Box Office is also registered stunning numbers on Tuesday. The movie has collected over $90K. The total of the film has gone over $750K. We will see the movie entering the coveted One Million Dollars club this weekend.