Dulquer Salmaan Sita Ramam Second Single Inthandham Lyrical Video Out

Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur created magic with their fascinating chemistry in the teaser of Sita Ramam. Director Hanu Raghavapudi chose 1965 war backdrop for this romantic saga bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under Swapna Cinema.

Vishal Chandrashekhar’s music is going to be one of the biggest assets. The first song Oh Sita Hey Rama was so captivating that it became a chartbuster. After teasing with promo of second song- Inthandham, they have unveiled the lyrical video.

The lovely orchestration brought class tough to this mellifluous number, wherein SPB Charan’s vocals are pleasantly mesmerizing. Written by Krishnakanth, the song shows the beautiful love story of Dulquer and Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in traditional attires in this harmonious number that also showcase her dancing skills.

Tollywood’s prestigious production house Vyjayanthi Movies presents this highly anticipated movie where Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a heroic role.

PS Vinod is the cinematographer for the film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is slated for release on August 5th.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj and others.