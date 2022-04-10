Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Movie Titled Seetha Ramam

A specialist in making unforgettable romantic entertainers in his style, director Hanu Raghavapudi is making a war backdrop film that narrates a beautiful love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his love interest by Mrunalini Thakur.

The film produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies turns much bigger with Rashmika Mandanna playing a very special and significant role as Afreen.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the makers have revealed the title of the movie. The film gets an apt and epic title- Seetha Ramam. Going by the title glimpse, Rashmika Mandanna’s character has shades of Lord Hanuman. It’s Lord Hanuman who helps Rama to bring back Seetha in Ramayana. In this beautiful love story set in war backdrop, it’s Rashmika who is on a mission to help Lieutenant Ram and his Seetha. The video actually begins with the voiceover of Sumanth who plays a vital role in the movie.

It's a treat to watch all the performers together on screen and Dulquer, Mrunalini and Rashmika bring authenticity to their respective characters with their wonderful portrayal. While it’s astonishing to see Rashmika in the atypical role, Dulquer and Mrunalini’s pairing is fresh and adorable.

The technical side of glimpse is definitely worth a treat and this is actually a breath of fresh air when it comes to presentation. PS Vinod’s camera work is remarkable, while Vishal Chandrasekhar’s background score is full of life and production values are top-notch.

Seetha Ramam is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The title glimpse hikes our curiosity on the film which is in the last phase of shooting.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunalini Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Producers: Ashwini Dutt, Priyanka Dutt

Banner: Swapna Cinema

Presents: Vyjayanthi Movies

DOP: PS Vinod

Music Director: Vishal Chandrasekhar

Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Production Design: Sunil Babu

Art Director: Vaishnavi Reddy

Costume Designer: Sheetal Sharma