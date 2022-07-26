Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Join Bonalu Celebrations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Festivals are all about celebrating cultures, and traditions, and having a gala time with family and friends. The hustle bustle, grandeur, gaiety, and intensity are at an all-time high for Bonalu celebrations, with folk songs playing all around, temples fully packed with devotees, and lively fairs like jatharas. This Sunday, get ready to witness all this magic on your TV screens, with Zee Telugu all set to present a special Bonalu event -- ‘Zee Telugu VaariJathara’. While ever-energetic Sreemukhi will be hosting the fun-filled event, your favourite television stars will leave no stone unturned to be at their best in keeping you entertained with their mass performances, funny skits, and hilarious banters. Graced by Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Suman, the mass jathara will air on July 31st (Sunday) at 6 pm.

The star-studded event will see artistes, singers, and comedians participating in four teams – Zee Gang, Houseful Gang, Chicchore Gang, and Jantalu. The teams will be greeted on to the stage with a set of quirky jathara-related questions, taking the audience to a trip down memory lane. What follows next is an energetic dance act by love jodies such as Manoj & Madhu, Valli Gayatri & Teja, Yadhamma& Stella, Mehaboob & Bramarambhika, and Venkata Chaithanya & Mani Keerthika, to the classic tunes from the 1980s.

Needless to say, any Bonalu celebration is incomplete without a high-intensity folk performance, so be assured to witness an energetic rendering from Raghu Kunche, Madhu Priya, Siva Nagulu, and Mounika Yadav. Lifting the spirits further, real-life couples like AnanthaSree Ram & Swathi, Eknath & Jai Harika, Akul Balaji & Jyothi, Vidhyuleka & Sanjay, and Saketh & Poojitha, will also shake a leg on the stage to ‘teasing’ numbers and will later go on to share their relationship journey.

Seetha Ramam star cast Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur will be the highlight of the show, with the former testing his singing skills and engaging with everyone making the show even more entertaining. While singing and dance performances paying tributes to Dulquer will impress everyone, a funny segment on newly married comedian Riyaz will ensure non-stop laughter.

Ending the celebrations on a high note, the event will see senior artistes Amani, Haritha, and Sruthi performing a special Bonalu act, followed by an epic skit by Saddam and Riyaz along with Bhanu Sree, Roll Rida, Siva Jyothi, Rohini, Mehaboob, and Ganesh. All in all, the event has everything to make your Sunday a highly entertaining one. So, don’t miss out!

Tune in to Zee Telugu this Sunday at 6 pm to conclude your Bonalu festivities on a fun note with ‘Zee Telugu VaariJathara’

