Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the adorable couples and they never step back to give relationship goals to their fans and friends. Currently, Virat is playing IPL 2020 in Dubai. Virat's wife Anushka Sharma accompanied him. On Sunday, Virat Kohli shared a glimpse of his pool time with Anushka Sharma on Instagram. He captioned the photo with just red heart icon and sunset icons. Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers turned as photographer for Virat and Anushka.

Most of the celebs dropped a comment and AB de Villiers is one amongst them. His comment got liked more than 51,000 times. The photo of Anushka and Virat is supercool and it captures the magical moment between the cutest couple with the Dubai sunset painting the sky in shades of orange.

The post shared by the cricketer has crossed a million likes within minutes, with compliments pouring in the comments section. “Everything in this picture is so perfect,” one fan wrote. Another person commented as, “Wah kaptaan sahab (Wow, captain) full on romance," along with fire and heart emojis. “Relationship goals,” a third fan wrote.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka always supports Virat and is often spotted in the stands, cheering for Virat and his team. On Saturday, she joined cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, in cheering for RCB.