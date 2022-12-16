Drugs Case: ED Summons Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a drugs case.

The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on December 19. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED in 2021 as well.

She will now be questioned in the alleged money-laundering aspect of the case.

The actor had earlier been called up as part of the investigation and had appeared before the central investigation agency in September of last year. Along with Rakul Preet, the ED called Pilot Rohith Reddy, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, for questioning on Friday.