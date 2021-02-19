Drishyam 2 Review: Mohanlal Movie Is Perfect Sequel With Shocking Climax

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released today. The suspense thriller gave theatrical release a skip and went ahead with digital release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The first part of the Malayalm movie was a massive hit drawing the attention of filmmakers from across the industry. Drishyam was remade in Kannada, Telugu as well as Hindi with star actors reprising Mohanlal's role. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie hit theatres in 2013.

Now, back to Drishyam 2. Mohanlal is back as the Georgekutty, a suspect in a murder that shakes the small town. In the Drishyam sequel Georgekuttty now owns a movie theatre. His wife Rani played by Meena and daughters Anu and Anju played by Ansiba hasan and Easther Anil are leading a comfortable life. However, they simply can't seem to put the past behind. It's not easy to live with the guilt of killing somebody. Can you?

Anju is most affected as she gets all jittery whenever she bumps into a policeman. So her mother Rani makes sure she has her eyes on her at all time. Those who have watched the first part (Drishyam) know for sure that there was a murder and there is a body so the mystery surrounding the murder lingers on in the sequel for the family as well as the audience. As we watch the movie, we can't help but sympathise with the plight of the family despite the fact that their lifestyle is so much better than before. But when it comes to mental peace, they don't seem to have it.

By the way, Rani has a neighbour with an abusive husband and she has turned counsellor for the woman next door.

So in Drishyam 2, the murder case reopens with Georgekutty still being the prime suspect. The boy's mother is desperate for a closure. She's an ex-police woman herself. The first twist comes when an eye witness who was absconding after the murder resurfaces after 6 long years. When the noose is tightening around Georgekutty, who's an avid film buff himself, he is not the one to relax. He's on guard at all times and knows exactly how to tackle the situation. It is us viewers who are constantly biting our nails sitting at the edge of the seat.

Drishyam 2 Review: So, is Drishyam 2 worth all the hype and does the sequel take off from where it left off? Yes. It most certainly does. Jeethu Joseph is a genius who has weaved another story to keep the momentum going. Most importantly, he has reserved the best for the last. Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 climax is hugely gratifying and most unexpected!

Verdict: Put Drishyam 2 on your must-watch list

Drishyam 2 Rating: 4/5