Adivi Sesh's Tribute to 26/11 Martyrs at Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai

Angry Star Rajashekar is the hero of 'Shekar', which is his 91st movie. Jeevitha Rajashekar is wielding the megaphone for the movie besides penning its screenplay. Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajashekar, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas have joined hands to produce it on Pegasus Cinecorp, Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, and Tripura Creations banners. The First Glimpse of the awaited movie was unveiled on Thursday.

The glimpse takes off with a female character announcing that a couple has been found dead at a bungalow in Araku. Even though the cops reach the site of the crime immediately, they don't start the investigation. It's because they are waiting for the arrival of Shekar, a cop who had resigned recently. This is when Rajashekar is introduced as the titular character. We hear a character say that Shekar never blurts out his plans, neither does he listen to what others ask him to do. The hero makes a grand entry by lighting the cigarette in his mouth. Rajashekar is stunning in the salt-n-pepper look.

Speaking about the movie, director Jeevitha Rajashekar said, "The promotional materials released thus far have raised the audience's expectations. And now, the First Glimpse is receiving a thumping response. Post-production works are currently on. The plan is to release our movie in January 2022."

Dr. Rajashekar, Aathmeeya Rajan, 'George Reddy' fame Muskaan Kubchandhani, Abhinav Gomatam, Kannada Kishore, Sameer, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Varma, Shravan Raghavendra and others are the principal cast.