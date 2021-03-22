Double Profits: Jathi Ratnalu 10 Days AP, TG Collection Report

The film Jathi Ratnalu created a history in the world of Telguu cinema. The comedy-drama film written and directed by Anudeep KV and bankrolled by Nag Ashwin under his banner Swapna Cinema, released in theatres on 11th March,2021.

Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah acted in the lead roles. The film also stars Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh in supporting roles.

The movie is doing absolutely great at the box office not only in the two Telugu states but also in the world. The film has got a good response and according to the reports, the movie has already got double profits.

Here is JathiRatnalu 10th Day AP TG Collections

Nizam: 74L

Ceeded: 21L

UA: 13L

East: 8L

West: 4L

Guntur: 7L

Krishna: 7.1L

Nellore: 3L

AP-TG Total:- 1.37CR (2Cr Gross~)

Here is 'Jathi Ratnalu' Total Pre Release Business details: