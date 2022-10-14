Double Elimination This Week in Bigg Boss 16?

BB16: Hey, Bigg Boss 16 viewers! Are you ready for Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan? As per Colors Bigg Boss 16 promo dropped by Colors TV sometime back, Salman Khan enters the BB16 house and bashes contestants who crossed the line in the BB16 house.

Salman Khan exposes Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin to Priyanka and Sumbul Khan. Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta are taken aback as they did not expect Bigg Boss would have planned this move., but Soudarya does not feel guilty about the statements to Priyanka and raises her voice against her.

Sumbul Khan's father enters the Bigg Boss 16 stage and slams Tina Datta and Shalin for playing with Sumbul's emotions.

Talking about the second week elimination process, the contestants who are on the second week nomination list are Shalin, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Sreejita, and Gori. According to social media rumors, the producers of Bigg Boss 16 are planning double elimination this week.

Buzz has it that Salman Khan and Shekhar Suman will evict the contestants in the Sunday episode. Speculation is also rife that the Bigg Boss 16 makers are likely to bring in two wild card entries in the third week.

For now, however, the BB16 makers are tight-lipped over the names of the wild card entry contestants. Netizens are rooting for Munawar to be one of the wild card contestants. Let us wait and watch, if the rumours turn true or not.