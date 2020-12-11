Double Elimination On Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Jabardasth Avinash May Come Back

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is hitting the headlines since it's launch and the show lovers are eagerly waiting to witness the winner of the show. Right now, there are six contestants in the Bigg Boss house - Ariyana, Harika, Abhijeet, Monal, Sohel and Akhil. Everyone is playing to make to the top five finalists. In the last weekend, Mukku Avinash has been evicted from the show. He is considered to be one of the best entertainers in the BB house and Nagarjuna, the host of the show also sang praises for Avinash's comic skills.

After Avinash getting evicted from Bigg Boss show, not only fans of Mukku Avinash but also other trolled Nagarjuna and expressed their opinion that he is biased towards some of the contestants in the house. Most of the netizens have been tweeting that Bigg Boss show makers are very partial towards Monal and they are keeping her in the show; From the last couple of weeks, Nagarjuna was praising Monal for emerging out as the strongest contestant.

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Avinash will make a come back into the show. It is learned that the makers of the show are planning for a double elimination this week and Avinash may enter the show. In this week, all the contestants Ariyana, Abhijeet, Harika, Monal and Sohel have been in the nominations. Reports claim that Monal and Harika have got lesser number of votes and both of them might be eliminated this week. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the show.