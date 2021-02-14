Don't Miss Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Telugu Glimpse

Finally, the makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Telugu have released a glimpse on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is quite interesting. The fifty two seconds video opens with a train and one could see Prabhas jumping to see his darling. Then comes Pooja Hegde and the dialogue in between them is super cool. The film is going to hit the theatres on July 30th, 2021. Here is the video, just give a look at it.