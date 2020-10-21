Don't Miss Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's Roka Ceremomy Video!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh stunned all and sundry by sharing a clip from their roka ceremony. For many reasons, Neha and Rohan have been trending on different social media platforms. According to the reports, the marriage of Neha and Rohanpreet will take place sometime this month. Neha shared the video and captioned it as, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow, Till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event."

In the roka video, one could see Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh dancing to the beats and have showed their bhangra skills. Neha looked super gorgeours in an embellished lialc draped sari while Rohan donned a pale pink sherwani. Here is the video.

A couple of days ago, Neha shared a video and she captioned it as, "The day he made me meet his parents and family." Sharing the same video, Rohanpreet Singh wrote, "She came home for the first time, I can't explain in words what this day meant to me. It's like I got whole world holding my hand." Here is the post.

Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in the reality shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star. Neha Kakkar is popular for singing many popular numbers like Badri Ki Dulhania, Kala Chashma, kar Gayi Chull, London Thumakda, etc. She has judged shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Indian Idol.