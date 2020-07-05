HYDERABAD: We have seen David Warner and other international celebs dancing to some of the Telugu numbers. During the coronavirus induced lockdown most of the folks are spending time with their families and are trying to polish their inner talents. Now, netizens are going gaga over the dance of a Japanese couple and to everyone's surprise the couple can be seen swaying to Jr. NTR's song. Yes! The song is from Jr NTR's Ashok film. In the video, one could see the couple performing the dance with much ease and confidence and they are trying to match with the steps of Jr NTR and Sameera Reddy. They did absolutely well. Here is the video. Just give a look at it.

Jr NTR and Sameera Reddy acted in the lead roles in the flick Ashok, a Telugu romantic action drama. Surender Reddy directed the celluloid and it was bankrolled under Maharishi Cinemas banner. The film got released in 2006. The movie didn't do well at the ticket windows but it won accolades from all the corners.

On the professional front, Jr NTR was last seen in Aravinda Sametha and now he is busy with his upcoming flick, RRR. SS Rajamouli is the director of the film and the movie is going to be a fictitious tale. If everything goes well for KGF director and Jr NTR, then their movie will go to floors early next year.