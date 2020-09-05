Bollywood legendary actor, Dharmendra, is currently staying at his Lonavala farmhouse. On Friday, the 'Apne' actor gave a sneak peek into his luxurious house. He stunned all and sundry by announcing that he is getting ready for his new film.

Dharmendra took to his Twitter and shared a video in which he revealed that due to rain, he enjoyed a brisk walk indoors while listening to 'Ni Baliye Rut Hai Bahar Ki' sung by Lata Mangeshkar. He shared the video with a caption, "Baarish mein...indoor brisk walk for half an hour.... listen Lata ji,s old song ... remember my college days... God willing ...getting ready for a new movie.... need your good wishes. Love you all." Here is the video.

Baarish mein...indoor brisk walk for half an hour.... listen Lata ji,s old song ... remember my college days... God willing 🙏...getting ready for a new movie.... need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all. pic.twitter.com/8IJsjhq4GL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 4, 2020

Dharmendra is also known as the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema and is one of the stars who never gives a miss to his workout sessions. The 84-year-old star is super fit and healthy. He follows a proper exercise schedule.

On the professional front, he was last seen in ‘Jora - The Second Chapter’directed by Amardeep Singh Gill and he was a part of ‘Jora 10 Numbaria’ as well. Dharmendra acted in various Bollywood hit movies like, Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas.

Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife Parkash Kaur. He also has two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with his actress wife Hema Malini.

Here are some more videos from the Instagram account of Dharmendra.